The gates are up at Fern Hill Road

While the rain may have let up, the floodwaters encroaching Fern Hill Road just outside of Forest Grove haven’t, and just minutes ago after 5 p.m. Wednesday, this journalist captured traffic camera views of county road crews putting the gates up to close the road due to high water.

Fern Hill Road, a common access point for Gales Creek residents heading to the eastern portion of Washington County frequently floods, and as a result, has moveable gates installed to close it when the Tualatin River floods the roadway.

Before driving the road, check out the cameras on tripcheck.com to see if it’s closed or not.