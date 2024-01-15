Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday

Already gripped in frozen temperatures and an icy winter storm, Oregon could now be on for round two, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said in an Ice Storm Warning issued Monday morning.

The new Ice Storm Warning, in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday, warns that up to an inch of snow with ice accumulations of two tenths to one half of an inch could fall Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

With ice, the NWS said, comes the danger of power outages, tree damage, and hazardous travel conditions.

“Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the NWS said.

At the time of this story, more than 70,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power.

Portland General has a webpage dedicated to winter storm news and impacts on their operations.

Find Washington County warming shelters online here.