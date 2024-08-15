In final update, Oregon Dept. of Forestry said Lee Falls Fire containment at 61%

The Oregon Department of Forestry issued what it said would be its final update regarding the Lee Falls Fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is now listed at 240 acres, down from an earlier estimate of 290 acres. (Acreage estimates can fluctuate based on new mapping of the fire perimeter.)

The fire’s containment was at 61% Wednesday afternoon.

Command of the fire will be returned to the local district Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 a.m.

“Mop up operations will continue throughout today in preparation for the transfer of command,” the Oregon Department of Forestry said in a social media post.

“The Department would like to thank the firefighters, structural fire districts, local landowners, contractors, and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office who worked around the clock over the last week to protect the communities of Cherry Grove and Gaston,” the state agency added.

Previous evacuation levels have all been lowered to their lowest level, Level 1 “be ready” since evacuations began, according to the Washington County Sheriffs Office, and Scoggins Valley Park is fully open to the public.