PHOTOS: The Cherry Grove wildfire

Stefan Myers, acting as a Gaston Rural Fire District spokesperson in his capacity as a trained Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue public information officer gave an update around 5:30 p.m. Thursday as the fire crept closer to Cherry Grove.

Noting that the fire was called in around 11 a.m. Thursday, Myers said the fire, which started inthe Lee Falls Road area, was spotted from Cherry Grove and quickly moved to the north and northwest.

(Check the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for the latest evacuation information)

“Basically, every fire agency in Washington County came to respond to it,” he said. A Yamhill County Task Force was also quickly mustered.

“They were working to get around the fire on both flanks and try to get control of it while also trying to protect structures in the area,” he said.

The fire spread as wind shifted, Myers said, and added that it had jumped the Tualatin River. It was last estimated at 100 acres, but was likely larger by now, Myers said.

“They’re trying to get anchor points, they’re trying to flank the fire, they’re trying to get control, while also understanding the weather conditions are not very favorable,” he said.

The temperature was in the mid-90’s for much of the day.

Helicopters and airplanes from the Oregon Department of Forestry were dipping from Hagg Lake to drop onto the fire, prompting a lake and then park closure for much of Thursday.

The fire was burning in a mix of grass, brush, and standing trees.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was aided on scene and did not need transport, while one community member also received what was described as minor injuries and opted to take a private vehicle to seek medical aid.

Myers urged area residents to be vigilant and aware of things that could cause fire and be aware of evacuation levels.

“Your life is the most important thing to us as firefighters,” he said.

