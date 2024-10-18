Ballots for Nov. 5 election mailed

Ballots for the Nov. 5 election were mailed to Washington County Voters Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Washington County Elections Division said in a press release.

“Voters can expect their ballot to arrive by Tuesday, October 22,” the county division said.

Registered voters who are not yet 18 will not receive a ballot until their 18th birthday.

Anyone who has not yet received a ballot by Oct. 22 can request a replacement by contacting the Elections Office at 503-846-5800.

Once a ballot is completed, it can either be mailed, dropped off at the elections office (2925 NE Aloclek Dr, Hillsboro), or placed in any of the numerous drop boxes scattered throughout the county.

Locally, Banks has a box in the library parking lot (42461 NW Market Street) while the city of Forest Grove is host to a box in front of the Forest Grove City Library on Pacific Ave. Find a full list of ballot drop box locations online.

The deadline to get a ballot counted is 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5. If mailed, the letter will need to be postmarked by then, meaning ballots should be taken to a post office that will pick mail up before that deadline to be counted.

Otherwise, ballots can be placed in a drop box right up to the deadline. Temporary election workers working in pairs then close the site, place the ballots in a secure zip tied and numbered bag, and drive them straight to the elections office in Hillsboro.

Those interested in tracking the status of their ballot can do so by signing up online for BallotTrax at washcovotes.ballottrax.net/voter. Voters who sign up can receive voice, email, or text alerts when their ballot has been mailed, accepted, or if there are issues requiring further action by the voter, for example, a mismatch on a signature.

Find out more about voting in Washington County online at WashCoVotes.org.