Election 2024: Suzanne Bonamici heading to another term in U.S. House of Representatives

Representing Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is headed to another two year’s representing Oregon’s northwest corner in Washington D.C.

With 69.64% in the first results, Bonamici, a Democrat, holds the lead over Republican challenger Bob Todd’s 27.73%.

Libertarian Joe Christman held a distant third place at 2.41%.

Bonamici has served in her role since 2012 after winning a special election to replace former Congressman David Wu, who resigned amid a sexual assault allegation.

