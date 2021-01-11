The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Jan 14-Still snowy. We did usual work. I made light bread. After noon, Ted & Thelma went back up to Camp.
Fri Jan 15-Still snowy. We ironed and did usual work. Oliver & Arthur Ahlers came about 11:30 on their way back over to Rheers, stayed for dinner. Billie & Elsie came after dinner, went back home about 4:30. Gladie made a perchesia board & checker board.
Sat Jan 16-Snowed more last nite, 15 inches in all, then snowed part of the day. We did our usual house work. Troy came over a while. Charley went to G.C. in the sled, after noon, to get some groceries. Rained in p.m.
Sun Jan 17-Turned warmer & rained hard all day. No one came all day. I made some cookies early in morning. Slept some in p.m. Gladie went to a show in Hillsboro, after lunch. I wrote a letter to Sis, and read.
Mon Jan 18-Still raining hard, snow going fast. We did our usual work. Troy and Vera went to Camp. Ted & Thelma came down with them, stayed over there till after supper, then came over here & stayed all nite. I washed my hair early this a.m.
Tue Jan 19-Rainy & sunshine. We did up morning work. I sewed some on quilt blocks. After noon, Ted & Thelma went to F.G. Then we helped Thelma make a laundry bag for Ruby White's stork shower, made out of white muslin, Gladie drew a baby face on it and Thelma embroidered it. They went home after supper.
Wed Jan 20-Did not rain all day, snow just about gone, only in the woods. I put out a wash. Then fixed a black flowered print dress over some and finished up Gladie's green print dress and then slept a little.