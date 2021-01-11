Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: 14 inches of snow falls in one day, Charley sleds to Gales Creek, and a rainstorm melts most of the snow.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Jan 14-Still snowy. We did usual work. I made light bread. After noon, Ted & Thelma went back up to Camp.

Fri Jan 15-Still snowy. We ironed and did usual work. Oliver & Arthur Ahlers came about 11:30 on their way back over to Rheers, stayed for dinner. Billie & Elsie came after dinner, went back home about 4:30. Gladie made a perchesia board & checker board.

Sat Jan 16-Snowed more last nite, 15 inches in all, then snowed part of the day. We did our usual house work. Troy came over a while. Charley went to G.C. in the sled, after noon, to get some groceries. Rained in p.m.

Sun Jan 17-Turned warmer & rained hard all day. No one came all day. I made some cookies early in morning. Slept some in p.m. Gladie went to a show in Hillsboro, after lunch. I wrote a letter to Sis, and read.

Mon Jan 18-Still raining hard, snow going fast. We did our usual work. Troy and Vera went to Camp. Ted & Thelma came down with them, stayed over there till after supper, then came over here & stayed all nite. I washed my hair early this a.m.

Tue Jan 19-Rainy & sunshine. We did up morning work. I sewed some on quilt blocks. After noon, Ted & Thelma went to F.G. Then we helped Thelma make a laundry bag for Ruby White's stork shower, made out of white muslin, Gladie drew a baby face on it and Thelma embroidered it. They went home after supper.

Wed Jan 20-Did not rain all day, snow just about gone, only in the woods. I put out a wash. Then fixed a black flowered print dress over some and finished up Gladie's green print dress and then slept a little.