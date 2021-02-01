The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Feb 3-Still snowy. I put out a wash early. Baked light bread. Ted & Troy went coon hunting, got back about 2:30, all wet & cold.
Thur Feb 4-Snowed about 6 inches through the nite. We did usual work. After noon, Ted, Troy & Charley went to F.G. in Ted's car, got groceries & cow feed. Ted & Thelma went over to Troy's & Vera's, stayed all nite. Gladie went to a show about 7.
Fri Feb 5-Cloudy and not so cold. We ironed & did usual work. Ted & Thelma came back over about 10:30, stayed till after dinner, then went home, they had been down since Sunday. I made quilt blocks, afternoon, 9 square quilt. Gladie read & slept. Ronnie's 16th month birthday.
Sat Feb 6-Trying to snow again. We did usual Sat. work. Killed a chicken for Sunday. After noon, I made quilt blocks. Gladie went up in woods awhile, got all wet.
Sun Feb 7-A change in the weather, trying to rain. I made 2 cream pies, one B. Berry pie, had fryed chicken. After noon, Ted, Thelma, Joanne and I went down to Grandma's. Gladie went to Portland & back to a show at F.G. We stayed down to Venetian to a show, John Gilbert in “West of Broadway” and Lois Moran. R. N. got him a new car, 2 weeks ago, a 1928 Crysler Coupe. We got home at 10:45. The kids stayed all nite.
Mon Feb 8-Still rainy. We did usual work. After noon, Ted & Troy went coon hunting, but got none. They went up to Mrs. Gulley's for supper, then home. I pieced quilt blocks. Ed's birthday. Got new lamp chimeny today.
Tue Feb 9-Froze hard but raining today. I put out a wash and nothing much all day, only sit around & hold my head.