These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Racoon hunting, and the weather sours.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Feb 3-Still snowy. I put out a wash early. Baked light bread. Ted & Troy went coon hunting, got back about 2:30, all wet & cold.

Thur Feb 4-Snowed about 6 inches through the nite. We did usual work. After noon, Ted, Troy & Charley went to F.G. in Ted's car, got groceries & cow feed. Ted & Thelma went over to Troy's & Vera's, stayed all nite. Gladie went to a show about 7.

Fri Feb 5-Cloudy and not so cold. We ironed & did usual work. Ted & Thelma came back over about 10:30, stayed till after dinner, then went home, they had been down since Sunday. I made quilt blocks, afternoon, 9 square quilt. Gladie read & slept. Ronnie's 16th month birthday.

Sat Feb 6-Trying to snow again. We did usual Sat. work. Killed a chicken for Sunday. After noon, I made quilt blocks. Gladie went up in woods awhile, got all wet.

Sun Feb 7-A change in the weather, trying to rain. I made 2 cream pies, one B. Berry pie, had fryed chicken. After noon, Ted, Thelma, Joanne and I went down to Grandma's. Gladie went to Portland & back to a show at F.G. We stayed down to Venetian to a show, John Gilbert in “West of Broadway” and Lois Moran. R. N. got him a new car, 2 weeks ago, a 1928 Crysler Coupe. We got home at 10:45. The kids stayed all nite.

Mon Feb 8-Still rainy. We did usual work. After noon, Ted & Troy went coon hunting, but got none. They went up to Mrs. Gulley's for supper, then home. I pieced quilt blocks. Ed's birthday. Got new lamp chimeny today.

Tue Feb 9-Froze hard but raining today. I put out a wash and nothing much all day, only sit around & hold my head.