The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Feb 24-Some rainy. I put out a wash. After noon, Ted, Thelma & Joanne came to stay a few days. I sewed on rug rags. Gladie made a quilt block.
Thur Feb 25-Stormy. We did usual work. I made a cream cake. Ted & Troy fell a tree to saw into wood for Charley Herrick. Gladie went up to Billie & Elsie's after supper. The Oregonian man, Mr. Benner came, owed him $1.10.
Fri Feb 26-Still raining, but cleared away & was nice & warm. We did the ironing & usual work. They sawed wood. Thelma, Joanne & Gladie went up to wood saw, after noon. Then Billie, Elsie & Ronnie came, stayed till after supper. We had first turnip greens today.
Sat Feb 27-Cloudy & sunshine, some rain. We did usual Sat. work. They finished sawing wood in after noon. Gladie, Thelma, Joanne & I went to F. G. & on to Hillsboro to pay dog tax. Saw R.N. on the streets. Ted & Thelma went home after supper.
Sun Feb 28-Cloudy & sunshine. Did usual work. I made some pies. Troy came over awhile. We were alone for dinner. No one came all day. After supper, I went with Gladie to a show at Hillsboro, Wallace Berry & Clark Gable in "Hell Divers" an airplane show, was real good!!! Got home at 10:30.
Mon Feb 29-Rainy & sunshine. we did usual work. 1 made a pillow top. Call it sunflower. Then I sewed rags for a rug. Gladie went over to Wagner Creek fishing about 1 0, got back at 2, got none.
Tue Mar 1-Rainy about all day. We did up work. I made light bread, then finished up rags for two rugs. Gladie made 7 quilt blocks. I started to make my rug after dinner.