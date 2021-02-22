Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: The family renews their Oregonian subscription, and catch the pre-Code Wallace Beery & Clark Gable film — among Gable's first starring roles — "Hell Divers."

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Feb 24-Some rainy. I put out a wash. After noon, Ted, Thelma & Joanne came to stay a few days. I sewed on rug rags. Gladie made a quilt block.

Thur Feb 25-Stormy. We did usual work. I made a cream cake. Ted & Troy fell a tree to saw into wood for Charley Herrick. Gladie went up to Billie & Elsie's after supper. The Oregonian man, Mr. Benner came, owed him $1.10.

Fri Feb 26-Still raining, but cleared away & was nice & warm. We did the ironing & usual work. They sawed wood. Thelma, Joanne & Gladie went up to wood saw, after noon. Then Billie, Elsie & Ronnie came, stayed till after supper. We had first turnip greens today.

Sat Feb 27-Cloudy & sunshine, some rain. We did usual Sat. work. They finished sawing wood in after noon. Gladie, Thelma, Joanne & I went to F. G. & on to Hillsboro to pay dog tax. Saw R.N. on the streets. Ted & Thelma went home after supper.

Sun Feb 28-Cloudy & sunshine. Did usual work. I made some pies. Troy came over awhile. We were alone for dinner. No one came all day. After supper, I went with Gladie to a show at Hillsboro, Wallace Berry & Clark Gable in "Hell Divers" an airplane show, was real good!!! Got home at 10:30.

Mon Feb 29-Rainy & sunshine. we did usual work. 1 made a pillow top. Call it sunflower. Then I sewed rags for a rug. Gladie went over to Wagner Creek fishing about 1 0, got back at 2, got none.

Tue Mar 1-Rainy about all day. We did up work. I made light bread, then finished up rags for two rugs. Gladie made 7 quilt blocks. I started to make my rug after dinner.