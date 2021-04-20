Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: More mushroom hunting, and Cherry Grove wins a baseball game against Gales Creek.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Apr 20-Still showery. I made light bread & churned. Thelma put out a wash. Gladie went fishing but got none. After noon, Gladie & I went out to look for mushrooms. Gladie got a lot in J. Ranes prune orchard. I got 4 up in Skinner's pasture.

Thur Apr 21-Clear & big frost. I made a cake. Ted & Thelma went home about 10:30, thought the mill might run. Gladie went to a show, I guess after supper.

Fri Apr 22-Cloudy. We ironed, cleaned upstairs. Grandpa Herrick came over for an hour or more. Billie came down a few minutes after noon, brought the old high chair, they moved Thursday up to their new house at Oscar Raines Camp.

Sat Apr 23-Showery. We did usual Sat. work, took a bath. Ted & Thelma came about 9. Arthur Clark came for awhile. Thelma, Gladie & I went to F. G. in p.m. Ted cleaned up around his house. They went home after supper. Arthur Clark & Mr. & Mrs. Geo. Holcome came down about 8, stayed till 11.

Sun Apr 24-Quite a nice day. I made some pies, a butterscotch & custard. We were alone for dinner. After noon, we went down to G.C. to a ball game. G.C. and Cherry Grove, C.G. won the game. When we got back, Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & Emmet came, had lunch, then they went on to Portland to take E.K., stayed all nite with Mrs. Paris. Gladie went to a show.

Mon Apr 25-A nice day. Just did usual work. I made 2 rhubarb pies. Grandpa H. came for over an hour. After noon, I finished spading up the flower garden. Gladie slept some. Billie, Elsie & Emmet came by at 10:20 in nite from Portland. Emmet came to stay awhile.

Tue Apr 26-A beautiful day. I put out a wash. Charley & Emmet hauled manure all day. Gladie went fishing over on Iler Creek. Arthur Clark came awhile.