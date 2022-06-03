Third person in two months dies at Washington County Jail

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office disclosed Thursday evening that a 51-year-old man had died Wednesday evening at the Washington County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man, who was not named, died around 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 in the holding area at the jail, located in Hillsboro. He had been in the jail since just after 7 a.m. that day.
Deputies were still in the process of trying to contact the deceased man’s next of kin as of Thursday evening.
