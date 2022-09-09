PGE opens community resource center at Jim’s Market in Banks for charging, ice, info

As power is shut off for rural communities in western Washington County including Gales Creek, Glenwood, and parts of Hillside over wildfire concerns, Portland General Electric has established a community resource center at Jim’s Market in Banks to provide phone charging, ice, and information about the Public Safety Power Shutoffs beginning Friday.

The center (12350 NW Main St) is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until electricity is restored, the city of Banks said in a statement.

A full list of the affected areas and times power will be cut for the Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS can be found online or by calling 503-228-6322.

PGE described the sole center in Washington County, one of several across their service territory, as “a safe, welcoming and temporary place to charge your phone, get water, ice and information, and just take a break for a bit during a stressful time.”