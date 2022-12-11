The approximate area of the landslide according to an eyewitness. Map © OpenStreetMap contributors
Timber Road reduced to one lane after landslide

A landslide has blocked one lane of Timber Road north of Strassel Road, Washington County said in a social media post.

An eyewitness told this publication that the landslide was located at the top of the sharp S curves heading towards Highway 6, and that Washington County crews had arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The landslide was blocking the southbound lane heading toward Highway 6, according to the eyewitness report.

“Avoid the area; use alternate route,” Washington County Land Use and Transportation said.

This is at least the second landslide in the area this year, following a landslide in March that closed Timber Road entirely.

