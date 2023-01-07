From the newsroom: All in

Readers of this newspaper in print and online may have noticed some subtle changes creeping in to the design, look, and feel of our newspaper and websites. They’re also going to start seeing changes to how we tackle stories, and an increase in news coverage and focus.

That’s because I’m going all in.

For those who don’t know me, I’m Chas Hundley, the owner, editor and publisher of this independent newspaper. I launched this publication in 2017, and have been chasing turning it into a “real job” ever since.

I started a newspaper because we didn’t have one in Banks and Gales Creek, and I believe a free and independent press is essential to local democracy, can knit our community closer together, and keep us all informed on what’s going on in our backyard.

But to make things work, I’ve always had to maintain a job on the side, sometimes working essentially two full-time jobs to keep this dream alive. I’ve bartended, worked on farms, and until the latter part of 2022, managed a store and bakery.

No more.

I’m all in, betting my career, finances, skill, and time into turning this into what I believe will be an enduring community resource. I’m not going anywhere.

Here’s how our readers can help me in my mission. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you so much for reading and supporting us. I’d love your feedback on how we can be more useful to you. Feel free to send me an email (news@bankspost.com, news@galescreekjournal.com, it all reaches the same place!), leave me a voicemail at 503-395-8131, or send me a letter at P.O. Box 701, Forest Grove OR 97116.

If you’re reading this and you aren’t a subscriber, there are several ways to subscribe. The most robust subscription is a digital subscription. All of our stories are featured online with full color photos, links to more information and past stories, and more timely publishing schedules. If you’re in Gales Creek, Glenwood, Hillside, or Watts, check it out at GalesCreekJournal.com.

We also have a print newspaper. It’s smaller, in black and white, and comes out once a week It combines the top stories from Banks and Gales Creek. You can subscribe to to that here or by mailing a $50 check to:

Gales Creek Journal,

PO Box 701

Forest Grove OR 97116.

You’ll also notice in our newspaper local businesses who advertise with us. Consider shopping with these local businesses that make Banks and Gales Creek thrive.

Other ways to help include sending us news tips, alerting us to upcoming events and more. If you’re in the leadership of a community organization such as a PTO or a volunteer group, or you own a business, please reach out to me (news@galescreekjournal.com) so I can add you to our informal news reminder list. Once a month, I email everyone on that list a reminder to send in their news and events for the month so we can get ’em into the paper as much as possible.

Finally, while we are not a nonprofit, we always accept donations! One very large expense for our newsroom is coming up: I need to purchase fire safety gear following the passage of a bill going into effect this month that will allow journalists with appropriate training and safety gear behind wildfire lines. This will likely cost several thousand dollars, and I want to get started so I am ready by the time fire season is here.

Click the button below if you’d like to contribute financially:

Thanks for reading, thanks for helping, and thanks for being a part of this community. Here’s to the next five years.

Warmest regards, Chas Hundley, editor & publisher