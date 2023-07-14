NWS issues Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington County beginning Saturday at 2 p.m., replacing an earlier Fire Weather Watch.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the Portland office of the National Weather Service said in their warning.

The Red Flag Warning is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid 90’s Saturday; low humidity, and windy conditions.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property,” the NWS said. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The NWS also issued a Heat Advisory from 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday.