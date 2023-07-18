NWS issues Red Flag Warning for Tuesday afternoon

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning—the second such warning in four days—for much of the Willamette Valley beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the Portland office of the National Weather Service said in their warning.

The Red Flag Warning is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid 80’s Tuesday; relative humidity as low as 19 percent and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday could see temperatures reach as high as the mid-90s.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property,” the NWS said. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Saturday’s wildfire in Manning ignited before an earlier-issued Red Flag Warning that day took effect at 2 p.m.

Washington County remains under a burn ban in most cases, with areas protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry set to “Moderate” fire danger.

The boundaries of the Red Flag Warning include much of western Washington County, ending in downtown Gales Creek and near Dingheiser Rd in Manning.