Live: Here’s all the updates for the Tuesday and Wednesday ice storm

We're in for what looks like a final round of icy weather starting some time this afternoon. We're going to keep all the bits of news—that's road closures, business closures, power outages, new weather alerts and the like—contained in this ever-updated story. Scroll down for older updates.

For impacts to the Banks, Timber, and Buxton areas, visit our sister site at the Banks Post.

See a downed tree, or have a power outage, or know of a business closure? Please send us an email at news@galescreekjournal.com so we can get the word out!

6 p.m.: It’s officially an emergency, folks. As of today, the Washington County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency over the winter storm.

5:15 p.m.: Schools closed Wednesday. The Forest Grove School District said that district facilities would remain closed another day.



“After consulting with our transportation service team and the updated forecast, which is calling for freezing rain, it appears that roads will be icy well into tomorrow’s school day,” the district said in a statement.

The closure extends what began as a Friday early release into an extra-extra long weekend.

3:45 p.m.: It begins. Multiple eyewitness reports indicate that freezing rain is falling across the region.

1:27 p.m.: The Gales Creek Tavern is closed due to the weather.

When will the freezing rain hit?

Depends. The weather is *ahem* a bit up in the air, but expect it to start any time from 2 or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s the full text of the Ice Storm Warning—effective at 2 p.m.— and here’s the full text of a wind advisory that ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.



Here’s what the Portland office of the National Weather Service had to say most recently (with a map!) on the timing of freezing rain.

Where can I find out about power outages?

If you’re a Portland General Electric customer, here. For those in West Oregon Electric Co-Op territory, visit their Facebook page and website.

Where can I find shelter if I need it?

The closest shelters to county residents are in Hillsboro. Find out all the shelter information here. The link is about the Wingspan shelter, which is open until Wednesday, but has links inside to other shelter locations.

Who do I call for transportation help if I need to get to a shelter?

Dial 211.

Where can I check if <insert road> is open?

For state highways and a look at area traffic cameras, visit tripcheck.com. For county roads, visit wc-roads.com.

Is there school today? No.

What about tomorrow? Maybe! Stay tuned.

What’s closed?

We’ve confirmed the following closures either via social media, websites, or direct phone calls as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Jim’s Market (and liquor store) in Banks will be closing at 6 p.m.

Banks Hardware will most likely close at 3 p.m.

Already closed:

Gales Creek Tavern

Washington County buildings.