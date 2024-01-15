School’s out on Tuesday, too

An already longer than anticipated long weekend just got even longer for Gales Creek students and everyone else in the Forest Grove School District. There will be no school Tuesday, the FGSD said.

While major roads were drivable, “the side streets are still covered in snow and the melted snow will most likely turn to ice this evening,” FGSD Superintendent Dave Parker said in a statement. “This will make for treacherous driving conditions in the morning.”

Parker noted the Ice Storm Warning issued Monday morning.

“As a result, we have made the decision to cancel school for Tuesday,” he said.

All school activities and athletics planned for Tuesday were also cancelled.

An early release on Friday meant a three-day weekend owing to Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday started earlier than planned, and now will extend at least another day.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning, noting that travel on Tuesday could be extremely difficult.