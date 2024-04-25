Forest Grove Farmers Market season opens May 1

The Forest Grove Farmers Market begins for the season Wednesday, May 1 in downtown Forest Grove on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m.

Every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., the farmers market, run by the nonprofit Adelante Mujeres will be held on Main Street, which is closed to vehicle traffic and usually packed with local visitors, families, and traditionally, a lot of dogs.

Throughout the season, the market draws a number of local crafters, information booths, small businesses and farm stands, including Gales Creek and and Banks-area farms and businesses.

A full list of vendors and a map can be found online.