Forest Grove School District launches candidate search for new superintendent

The Forest Grove School District board met Monday evening for a special board meeting to discuss the next steps in selecting a new superintendent to lead the administration of schools in Gales Creek, Dilley, Forest Grove, and Cornelius.

Current Superintendent David Parker was hired to replace former Superintendent Yvonne Curtis, who resigned in 2017 after nine years in the position. Parker announced in October that he would retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year in June.

Along with Human Capital Enterprises, the company hired by the board to spearhead the superintendent search, the board reviewed input from hundreds of community members, staff, students, and parents and adopted criteria and qualifications for the next superintendent, moving the process into open recruitment.

Watch the full meeting online on the district’s Youtube channel (or below).

The full criteria for the next superintendent was posted online.

Image courtesy FGSD

The job has been posted to the district’s website, Human Capital Enterprises website, will be advertised through the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) and Washington Association of School Administrators, and sent to an industry listserv with 40,000 subscribers. Preliminary interviews are scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9.

Following that, the board will select semi-finalists on March 15, and hold virtual interviews on April 4 and 5.

After an April 9 virtual interview held by community stakeholders, the board will meet to interview finalists on April 18 and 19, with April 19 scheduled as the day the board will determine their choice, with a public announcement by May 1.

On July 1, 2024, the new superintendent will have their first day on the job.