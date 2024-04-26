Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond will be stocked with 1,332 trout next week

Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond — once a gravel pit, now a pond home to trout, bluegill, at least one turtle, and a lot of lost fishing lures — will receive 1,332 legal-size rainbow trout sometime between April 29 and May 3. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife doesn’t disclose the exact stocking date.

The pond, located on Highway 6 just west of the junction of Highway 6 and 8 was last stocked with 1,000 trout in mid-March and Mid-April. When it is stocked next week, ODF&W while have placed 3,332 trout in Dorman Pond.

Hagg Lake, near Gaston, will be stocked twice that same week. First, with 2,335 legal size trout and 2,500 trophy size trout. That will be followed by a second round of 4,674 legal size trout, another in a frequent series of stocking dates the lake that sits atop what was once Scoggins Valley has received this year.

Find all this and more at myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.