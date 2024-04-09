Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond will be stocked with 1,000 trout next week

Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond — once a gravel pit, now a pond home to trout, bluegill, at least one turtle, and a lot of lost fishing lures — will receive 1,000 legal-size rainbow trout sometime between April 15 and 19. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife doesn’t disclose the exact stocking date.

The pond, located on Highway 6 just west of the junction of Highway 6 and 8 was last stocked with 1,000 trout in mid-March.

Hagg Lake, near Gaston, was stocked with 4,000 legal trout at the beginning of April, the fifth time the lake that sits atop what was once Scoggins Valley has been stocked this year.

Hagg Lake is also scheduled to receive an additional 2,000 trophy size trout—that’s trout that are at least 15 inches— sometime between April 8 and 12.

To the north, Vernonia Pond or Lake depending on who you ask also received 2,000 legal size trout at the beginning of April.

Find all this and more at myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.