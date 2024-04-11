Forest Grove School District narrows superintendent search to three finalists

The search process for the next Forest Grove School District Superintendent, who will lead the administration of schools in Gales Creek, Dilley, Forest Grove and Cornelius continued this week, with Forest Grove School District Board directors meeting in executive session to interview five semifinalists on April 4 and 5.

Consultants with Human Capital Enterprises, hired by the district to lead the search process, were also present.

“As previously announced, applicant names would not be disclosed publicly,” Board Chair Valyrie Ingram said in a statement.

Those five semifinalists had been selected from an initial pool of 30 applicants.

Now, the school board has selected three of the five applicants interviewed this week to advance.

Those three finalists were interviewed Tuesday by what the district calls a “representative confidential community and staff panel” made up of the following participants:

Three parents selected by lottery, making sure to include Latinx parent voice

A licensed staff member selected by FGEA

A licensed staff member selected by lottery

A classified employee selected by OSEA

A classified or confidential employee by lottery

One elementary and one secondary building administrator, selected by lottery

Two cabinet members, appointed by the Board (CFO and Technology Manager)

Student representative to the Board of Directors

“This confidential panel provided feedback to the Board regarding the finalists,” Ingram said.

Next up, the board will interview the three finalists during executive sessions scheduled for April 19 – 20, and each will have a comprehensive third-party background check.

“The Board anticipates acting on the sole finalist contract and appointment in an open Special Board Meeting to be scheduled by May 1,” Ingram said.

During that meeting, the next Forest Grove School District superintendent will be named.

Learn more: the Forest Grove School Board met last on April 8. Watch video of that meeting below.