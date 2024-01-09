Power out, road debris, high winds and downed trees reported across Gales Creek area

For thousands of Portland General Electric customers, high winds meant power outages across the region, some overnight and into Tuesday morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., more than 6,500 PGE customers remained without power, many of them in western Washington County locales like Banks, Gales Creek, Manning, and Glenwood.

Further details were difficult to obtain as the usually detailed PGE outage map was, in an ironic twist, suffering a partial outage itself Tuesday morning.

A National Weather Service Wind Advisory remains in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Social media users in the area reported debris scattered across area roadways, including a fallen tree blocking Old Wilson River Road, though Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews were said to be on the scene by a witness and according to fire and EMS tracking app Pulsepoint.