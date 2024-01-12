What’s happening this weekend (and beyond) in Gales Creek, January 12 2024

Gales Creek area events

Note that we’re in for some wild weather this weekend and plans could change. Reached by phone Friday afternoon, a Smokehouse employee said to keep an eye on their social media channels (Instagram, Facebook) for changes to restaurant hours and live music plans.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, January 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Jay Ringer (“a one man band mastermind”), with Saturday, January 13 seeing the return of musician, audio engineer, and record producer Mike Coykendall, who will play from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, catch Ross Holler from 6 to 8 p.m. as well.

Friday, January 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Blair Borax, a Portland-based singer-songwriter. Here’s what the event listing had to say about the artist’s style:

“Indie-folk vocal stylings reminiscent of 1920s jazz, songwriting that is unafraid to tackle the taboo, and pop melodies that stay with you for days.”

Saturday January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., we’ve got another Berblinger playing in Gales Creek, but this time, it’s Tobias Berblinger, who is billed as “the Luckiest Hippie Alive,” playing in bands including Roselit Bone, Kassi Valazza and The Black Doors.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

Live Music at the Gales Creek Tavern:

A previously scheduled Jan. 13 appearance from Big Country, a frequently featured musician at the Gales Creek Tavern, has been rescheduled for February 3. And, due to the winter storm, the tavern will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

Want to include your Gales Creek event here? Email us at news@galescreekjournal.com at least two weeks in advance.