What’s happening this weekend (and beyond) in Gales Creek, January 5 2024

Live music at The Smokehouse:

The Old Yellers will return to the spot on Highway 6 Friday, January 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The group, formed in Portland in 2002, are made up of Michael Berly (guitar, banjo, ukulele), Matty V Hartless (bass) and Tim Connell (mandolin, piano, tin whistle, melodica) with Simon Lucas (drums, percussion) recently joining the group.

Saturday, Jan. 6, Gales Creek’s own Rene’ Berblinger (guitar, mandolin banjo), joined by Olivia Duffy (mandolin), will play the Smokehouse from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, January 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Jay Ringer (“a one man band mastermind”), with Saturday, January 13 seeing the return of musician, audio engineer, and record producer Mike Coykendall, who will play from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

Gales Creek Tavern

Also on Saturday, January 13: Head a few miles into the valley to hear Big Country at the Gales Creek Tavern starting at 7 p.m.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

