What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, March 8

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Josiah Payne & Patrick Connel playing their folk, indie, and bluegrass music.

Saturday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear The Moonshine, a stringband described as having “deep roots in all manner of Folk, Indie Rock, Pop, Blues, and Spiritual traditions, the group focuses mainly on the songs that Michael Gerard Levasseur has written over the course of a lifetime traversing back and forth between the East and West Coasts of the United States.”

Friday March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Ritchie Young & Leo Moon. Young is lead singer of Portland-based indie rock band Loch Lomond, and Leo Moon is the solo act of Brian Koch, of Blitzen Trapper fame.

Saturday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Leah Hueser, a Portland based singer-songwriter with a folk emphasis will play.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, March 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Nash Brothers Band will perform live at Carpenter Creek Winery. There’s a $10 cover (free for the winery’s wine club members) to hear the classic and modern country covers band. wine, beer, and hard cider available for purchase. Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.