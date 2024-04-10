What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, April 10

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch The Sweet Old Souls, a due that got their start playing fireside songs for their dog, Naga. Their first album, “Go to Town,” features 19th century cowboy songs, 1920s-50s country and jazz, and a traditional Klezmer tune.

Saturday April 13, hear Third Seven, an international one-man cello band led by Billy Mickelson. Hailing from Oregon, he’s toured 16 countries over two decades, playing thousands of shows in 16 countries. “He uses looping and layering of cello, percussion, and vocals to create an engaging experience,” according to the event’s description.

Friday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., Morgan Geer, also known as Drunken Prayer, will grace Gales Creek with his music. He’s an experienced touring musician and writer for other artists, and also lead guitar player for alt-country goths Freakwater.

Saturday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom will return to the Smokehouse. “Walk down any street in Portland, Oregon and you are sure to encounter a mustachioed Brazilian rock and roll troubadour named Johnny Franco,” the event listing for the duo asserts.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

