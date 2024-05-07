Minivan burns on Easterday Road

A minivan burned Friday afternoon after getting stuck in deep ruts on Easterday Road between Watts and Dilly, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.
According to the fire agency, crews called in assistance from the Cornelius Fire Department to access the remote road with a four-wheel vehicle where Forest Grove Fire & Rescue couldn’t get their normal fire engine into.
A photo shared by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue showed a muddy road with the burned-out shell of the minivan still burning.
“The vehicle caught fire after occupants attempted to get the van out of deep ruts on the dirt road,” FGF&R said. “Revving the engine likely cause a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.”
