Minivan burns on Easterday Road

A minivan burned Friday afternoon after getting stuck in deep ruts on Easterday Road between Watts and Dilly, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

According to the fire agency, crews called in assistance from the Cornelius Fire Department to access the remote road with a four-wheel vehicle where Forest Grove Fire & Rescue couldn’t get their normal fire engine into.

A photo shared by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue showed a muddy road with the burned-out shell of the minivan still burning.

“The vehicle caught fire after occupants attempted to get the van out of deep ruts on the dirt road,” FGF&R said. “Revving the engine likely cause a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.”