What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, May 24

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Old Yellers—a group formed in Portland in 2002—will play the Smokehouse.

Saturday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., Rich Swanger, formerly of Appalachia, now based in Oregon will play. He’s a songwriter with music described as having roots in folk, gospel, and country-blues music.

Friday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Beastabilly, returning to Gales Creek for at least the third time. You’ll hear a mix of rockabilly covers and goth classics.

Saturday, June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Thunder Ridge, a traditional five-piece bluegrass outfit based out of Portland. They’ll play covers and originals.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Imagine this: You walk into a local winery.

You see Elvis Presly.

OK, it’s not actually Elvis. It’s “World Famous Elvis Impersonator David Lomond,” according to Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery. He’s been there before, and he’s back Friday, May 31 from 7 to 10 p.m.

There’s a $15 cover charge, with doors at 6 p.m. Carpenter Creek expects the show to sell out and urged those hoping to be there to reserve a table by texting 503-477-0374.

T. Wayne BBQ will be on site with Hawaiian inspired food available for purchase (cash or Venmo only) as well.

Sunday, June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. Table reservations at the same number for Elvis, and for this show, outside food—but not booze, you can buy that on site—is allowed, as are kids and dogs. Snack plates will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School