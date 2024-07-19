What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, July 19

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, July 19 from 7 to 9 p.m., country singers Matt Buetow and Ian Miller bring a classic 60s Nashville sound to their original and classic covers.

Saturday, July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m., Simmer Down, a duo made up of Molly Elkins and Craig Jahne play a style of popular folk, country, rock, pop selections and acoustic arrangements, and for a special touch: Jahne’s guitar is made from an old tackle box.

Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m., Kris Stuart, a musician also seen in Wanderlodge and Root Jack, will play the Smokehouse. “Folk music, blues and country melt together in songs of sin and salvation written and gathered from a lifetime of mining for music,” the event description says.

Saturday, July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Your Strange Companions, a band — not this writer describing your friends — playing original country and rockabilly music will bring their brand of Oregon-by-way-of-Tennessee music to Gales Creek.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Sunday, July 21 from from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Half Grass Trio, who’ll play country, blues, bluegrass and rock. Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Gales Creek Community Club

The Gales Creek Community Club usually meets the fourth Thursday of the month at the Gales Creek School in the library, this month July 25 at 6:30 p.m.