What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, June 7

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., Andrew Victor, usually based out of Washington, will grace Gales Creek. His next album releases in August.

Saturday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., Weezy Ford will play with an as-yet unnamed special guest. Formally of Asheville, North Carolina, Ford is now an Oregonian playing “fuzzy Rock’n Roll songs written on slide guitar as well as dreamy ballads written on synth,” according to an event listing.

Friday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dumpster Joe is back, playing jugband style music.

Saturday June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., The Tumblers, a western country outfit will play, bringing their brand of country to Gales Creek.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, June 14 a barn dance in the venue’s Big Red Barn will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. with instructor Shirley Rosetti from Dance Your Boots Off!

$10 cover at the door, free for wine club members and a guest. It’s an ages 15 and up event, and not reservations will be taken for the line dancing event.

Wine, beer, hard cider, soft drinks and sparkling juice will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Gales Creek Strawberry Festival

Fish

At some point between June 3 and June 7, an indeterminate amount of trout of unknown are scheduled to be deposited in Dorman Pond just west of the Junction of Highway 6 and 8. Despite soliciting the help of two public information staff at the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife to get more info, that’s all we’ve got. Some fish, at some point. It’s the last scheduled fish deposit in the pond for 2024.

For some more certainty, head to Hagg Lake, where 3,666 trout—1,000 of which will be “trophy” sized—are scheduled to be stocked in the same time period.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School