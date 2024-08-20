Fire danger drops to ‘Moderate’ in local region

Fire danger in lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA) were set to “moderate” or blue at noon Monday.

Fire danger levels have been at “high” since July 10. Industrial users will see no change in Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL).

In an email noting the change, Oregon Department of Forestry Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata provided an update on the ongoing efforts to mop up the Lee Falls Fire.

“The Lee Falls Fire is in final stages of mop-up. We will leave some hose out there in strategic locations, but pull much of it,” he said.

The NWOFPA region includes areas such as Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, among others. It stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks, and to Scappoose.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191.