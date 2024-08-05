Merkley to hold Washington Co. town hall in Sherwood

Oregon’s junior Senator Jeff Merkley will host a town hall for Washington County residents Monday, August 12 at 12 p.m. at the Sherwood Middle School gym.

That’s a bit further afield than a similar town hall scheduled by his senior counterpart Senator Ron Wyden, who is holding a Washington County town hall in Forest Grove Tuesday, August 6.

The event will be co-hosted by U.S. Representative Andrea Salinas (OR-06), who represents parts of southeastern Washington County.

“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities. Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state,” Merkley said in a press release.

“Over the course of the more than 570 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times. We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues—me included,” he said.

“I am thrilled to be hitting the road again to meet with Oregonians from all walks of life in their communities,” Merkley added.

Merkley’s town halls have been a mainstay since his election to the Senate in 2009. Every year, he’s held a county-focused town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties

Following the Sherwood stop, Merkley will continue on to a 3:30 p.m. Multnomah County town hall at Reynolds Middle School gym.

The Sherwood Middle School is located at 16956 SW Meinecke Road, Sherwood. Attendees were asked to enter by the Activity Entrance.