Election 2024: Early state measure results

A number of measures were before voters, and we are opting to defer to the coverage of the statewide Oregon Capital Chronicle on measures . You can find results by clicking on the links below.

Measure 115 – Amends Constitution: Authorizes impeachment of statewide elected officials by Oregon Legislature with two-thirds vote by each House; establishes process

Measure 116 – Amends Constitution: Establishes ‘Independent Public Service Compensation Commission’ to determine salaries for specified officials; eliminates legislative authority to set such salaries

Measure 117 Gives voters option to rank candidates in order of preference; candidate receiving majority of votes in final round wins

Measure 118 Increases highest corporate minimum taxes; distributes revenue to eligible individuals; state replaces reduced federal benefits

Measure 119 Cannabis retailers/processors must remain neutral regarding communications to their employees from labor organizations; penalties

Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.