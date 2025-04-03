Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #3

Good afternoon, Gales Creek Journal readers! It may be early April, but guess what? Strawberry Festival season is upon us. Check out that story and more below.

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com Gales Creek Community Club seeks vendors for 55th Strawberry Festival The Gales Creek Strawberry Festival is returning for a 55th year Saturday, June 14, the Gales Creek Community Club confirmed, and the vendor application process is now open. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Stringtown Road closed for downed tree, power lines A tree fell on Stringtown Road Thursday evening, taking electric lines with it, resulting in a road closure between Gales Creek Road and Ritchie Road, Washington County Land Use and… Read more

EVENTS

What’s going on in Gales Creek April 2 – 8

Today, Wednesday | April 2, 2025

Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern

Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. – Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

Possible Hagg Lake 4000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake

Thursday | April 3, 2025

Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | April 4, 2025

Saturday | April 5, 2025

Arbor Month Celebration – Tillamook Forest Center

Bat Country Build Day – Storey Burn Road @ Highway 6 Summit

Sunday | April 6, 2025

Monday | April 7, 2025

Possible Hagg Lake 2000 trophy size trout stocking date April 7 – April 11 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake

That’s all for now!