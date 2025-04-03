News, Newsletter

Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #3

Good afternoon, Gales Creek Journal readers! It may be early April, but guess what? Strawberry Festival season is upon us. Check out that story and more below.

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Gales Creek Community Club seeks vendors for 55th Strawberry Festival

The Gales Creek Strawberry Festival is returning for a 55th year Saturday, June 14, the Gales Creek Community Club confirmed, and the vendor application process is now open.

Stringtown Road closed for downed tree, power lines

A tree fell on Stringtown Road Thursday evening, taking electric lines with it, resulting in a road closure between Gales Creek Road and Ritchie Road, Washington County Land Use and…

Thousands of Oregonians slam Republican senator’s attempt to end mail ballots

Thousands of Oregonians submitted letters opposing a Republican senator’s long-shot attempt to ask voters whether to repeal the state’s decades-old mail voting law, swamping the Legislature’s website on Monday. Three people…

Column | 1925 in Gales Creek: Wilson River Highway avoids becoming toll road

The future Highway 6 dodges a toll road designation in the news of a century ago in Gales Creek.

What’s going on in Gales Creek April 2 – 8

A trail building day at the summit, bingo at the Gales Creek Tavern and more!

EVENTS

What’s going on in Gales Creek April 2 – 8

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

CLICK HERE FOR BANKS-AREA EVENTS

Today, Wednesday | April 2, 2025

Thursday | April 3, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | April 4, 2025

Saturday | April 5, 2025

Sunday | April 6, 2025

Monday | April 7, 2025

That’s all for now!

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

