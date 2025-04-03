Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 2, 2025
April 2, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #3
Good afternoon, Gales Creek Journal readers! It may be early April, but guess what? Strawberry Festival season is upon us. Check out that story and more below.
P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!
Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
EVENTS
What’s going on in Gales Creek April 2 – 8
Today, Wednesday | April 2, 2025
- Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern
- Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District Board meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. – Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
- Possible Hagg Lake 4000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
Thursday | April 3, 2025
- Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Friday | April 4, 2025
Saturday | April 5, 2025
- Arbor Month Celebration – Tillamook Forest Center
- Bat Country Build Day – Storey Burn Road @ Highway 6 Summit
Sunday | April 6, 2025
- Scott Wilson Live in the Barn – Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery
- Arbor Month Celebration – Tillamook Forest Center
Monday | April 7, 2025
- Possible Hagg Lake 2000 trophy size trout stocking date April 7 – April 11 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
That’s all for now!
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.