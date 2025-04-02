Gales Creek Community Club seeks vendors for 55th Strawberry Festival

The Gales Creek Strawberry Festival is returning for a 55th year Saturday, June 14, the Gales Creek Community Club confirmed, and the vendor application process is now open.

New this year: a more automated version of the vendor process, thanks to the hard work of volunteer Cody Fieken (disclosure: this journalist’s nephew), who took over from the last vendor form volunteer (disclosure: me), turning a .pdf vendor form into a smooth online form.

“Once again, my favorite Gales Creek event,” said Gales Creek resident and Event Coordinator Sharon Parker (Disclosure: my mom).

A poster for the event.

Parker said this year’s Strawberry Festival would once again feature “food trucks, street vendors, crafters and artisans as well as local musicians,” in addition to the star of the show: “The best strawberry shortcake west of the Mississippi.”

“Locals sharing local talents and local passions to the local community,” Parker said. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Vendors are asked to apply online no later than June 4, which is when the $35 fee for a 12′ x 12′ space is due.

Those with questions were asked to contact Parker by email or phone at [email protected] or 503-332-7675.