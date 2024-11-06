Election 2024: Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District initial results

In early election results, two races for the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District have already been decided; running uncontested, Steve M Vangrunsven will win the at-large Position 1 seat with 98.6% of the vote, as will Gales Creek resident Eldon Jossi in Zone 2 (Gales Creek, Cherry Grove, Gaston, Watts) with 98.3%.
The only contested race in the district, Zone 1, between Jerry Ward and Elaine M Stewart, shows Stewart winning with 64.8% to Ward’s 34.4%.
The Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District is divided into five zones, each of which is represented by a distinct elected board member, and two additional members are elected to serve as at-large directors for the entire county. All positions are four-year terms.
What is the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District?
“We work with Washington County residents on a cooperative, voluntary basis to conserve our shared resources for current and future generations. We do not create or enforce natural resource regulations or land-use rules,” the agency’s website reads.
Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.
