Tillamook Forest Center prepares to reopen with volunteer work party

The Tillamook Forest Center is preparing to reopen March 5 with a winter cleaning party scheduled for Saturday, March 1.

“Do you like to party? Do you like to clean? Maybe you’ve been looking for a chance to try out volunteering without a long-term commitment,” the center’s website read in an announcement seeking volunteers.

On Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers are needed to help clean exhibits, tag items in the center’s gift shop, and otherwise spruce up the center, located on Highway 6 between Tillamook and Gales Creek.

In advance of the cleaning day, Tillamook Forest Center staff have been preparing the site for the season, which typically ends in late November or early December.

Those interested in volunteering March 1 must be ages 12 and up, be able to bend, lift 10 pounds, and work in a group setting. Registration is required for the event by emailing [email protected] or calling 503-815-6807.

Comfortable clothing is recommended, and no prior experience is needed.

The center will open for the season March 5 at 10 a.m., with spring hours of Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nestled in the coast range, it’s a good idea to check tripcheck.com before heading to the center to see how the road is faring. In addition to winter weather issues, the highway is in rough shape in many places.

Several special events have already been planned for the spring and summer at the center.

An Arbor week celebration is planned for Saturday and Sunday April 5 and April 6, Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is May 3, and the center’s popular Steelhead Release Walk is May 10 and 11. Find details for these events and future events online at www.tillamookforestcenter.org/events.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website (www.tillamookforestcenter.org). A $5 suggested donation is accepted at the door to help fund the operations of the center by way of the State Forests Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit formerly known as the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust.

The Tillamook Forest Center is located at 45500 Wilson River Highway, Tillamook, Oregon 97141 and can be reached by phone at 503-815-6800.