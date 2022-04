where new property owner Dustin Knox, a former Portland restaurateur who now makes his home in Gales Creek, has been spearheading the build out of the location in preparation of opening the Chicken and Guns Smokehouse on the Wilson River Highway . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time)

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.