Lone Fir Tree Farm opens – and closes – this weekend

Blink and you’ll miss it: Gales Creek’s Lone Fir Tree Farm opened Friday for business, and it’ll close for the season on Saturday.

Open for just two days in 2023, the long-standing tree farm off Thornburg Road (follow the signs, online mapping services may or may not get you there) has a variety of u-cut Christmas trees (and wreaths) available to grace your living room this holiday season. It’s also hosting a food cart for hungry tree shoppers (sawing a tree and carrying it is hungry work).

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to dusk; Bumper Burgers will be on-site serving food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Bumper Burgers are the best burgers in Washington County and their prices are super affordable,” Melinda Fischer said in a message to the Gales Creek Journal. “They are a must try food truck. You’ll be hooked,” she insisted.

Fischer, who makes wreaths through her Gales Creek-based Fischer Greens business, has been involved in the Lone Fir Tree Farm for years; her father, Dallas Boge, still owns the farm.

Find out more at Lone Fir Tree Farm on Facebook and on their website.