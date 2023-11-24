Lone Fir Tree Farm opens – and closes – this weekend

Blink and you’ll miss it: Gales Creek’s Lone Fir Tree Farm opened Friday for business, and it’ll close for the season on Saturday.
Open for just two days in 2023, the long-standing tree farm off Thornburg Road (follow the signs, online mapping services may or may not get you there) has a variety of u-cut Christmas trees (and wreaths) available to grace your living room this holiday season. It’s also hosting a food cart for hungry tree shoppers (sawing a tree and carrying it is hungry work).
The farm is open from 9 a.m. to dusk; Bumper Burgers will be on-site serving food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“Bumper Burgers are the best burgers in Washington County and their prices are super affordable,” Melinda Fischer said in a message to the Gales Creek Journal. “They are a must try food truck. You’ll be hooked,” she insisted.
Fischer, who makes wreaths through her Gales Creek-based Fischer Greens business, has been involved in the Lone Fir Tree Farm for years; her father, Dallas Boge, still owns the farm.
Find out more at Lone Fir Tree Farm on Facebook and on their website.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.