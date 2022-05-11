A frosty morning in Timber on December 31, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley
News, Weather

Freeze warning, frost advisory for region issued by National Weather Service

by on

More in News:

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in effect overnight for areas in the Coast Range, while also issuing a frost advisory for locales at lower elevations.

The forecast calls for lows around 30 to 32 degrees tonight.

"Sensitive plants/animals/garden gnomes, should be kept warm," the federal agency said in a tweet.

Open Fri - Sun 8 am - 1 pm at the Gales Creek Store 8995 NW Gales Creek Rd  

https://twitter.com/NWSPortland/status/1524191394813730817

For those at higher elevations, the

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.

Click here to subscribe.

You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.