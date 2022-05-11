Freeze warning, frost advisory for region issued by National Weather Service

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in effect overnight for areas in the Coast Range, while also issuing a frost advisory for locales at lower elevations.
The forecast calls for lows around 30 to 32 degrees tonight.
"Sensitive plants/animals/garden gnomes, should be kept warm," the federal agency said in a tweet.
https://twitter.com/NWSPortland/status/1524191394813730817
For those at higher elevations, the
