Freeze warning, frost advisory for region issued by National Weather Service

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in effect overnight for areas in the Coast Range, while also issuing a frost advisory for locales at lower elevations.

The forecast calls for lows around 30 to 32 degrees tonight.

"Sensitive plants/animals/garden gnomes, should be kept warm," the federal agency said in a tweet.

