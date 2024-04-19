What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, April 19

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., Morgan Geer, also known as Drunken Prayer, will grace Gales Creek with his music. He’s an experienced touring musician and writer for other artists, and also lead guitar player for alt-country goths Freakwater.

Saturday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom will return to the Smokehouse. “Walk down any street in Portland, Oregon and you are sure to encounter a mustachioed Brazilian rock and roll troubadour named Johnny Franco,” the event listing for the duo asserts.

Friday April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Kendall Lujan, a “moody, melodic folk rock” artist who’s recently toured Europe.

Saturday, April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Blair Borax will return to the Smokehouse, having played there in January. Here’s what the event listing had to say about the artist’s style:

“Indie-folk vocal stylings reminiscent of 1920s jazz, songwriting that is unafraid to tackle the taboo, and pop melodies that stay with you for days.”

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at the Gales Creek Tavern

Returning to the Gales Creek Tavern Saturday, April 20 is Rand Brown starting at 7 p.m. Those who wish to reserve a table (always recommended) should call (503-359-1400) or message the tavern’s Facebook page.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.