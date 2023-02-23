Snow day: Here’s what’s going on in Gales Creek

Gales Creek residents were greeted with snow Thursday morning, and a lot of it.
Here’s what’s closed, altered, delayed and more so far. Hear of another closure, road hazard, or other weather-related impact? Send us an email at news@galescreekjournal.com.
- No school for students. The Forest Grove School District announced a snow day Wednesday night.
- UPDATE: No school on Friday, too.
Power outage: Almost 800 addresses are without power in the Gales Creek area, according to Portland General Electric. Another 60 or so homes on Stringtown Road were also left in the dark.
- Update: PGE says 44 homes in the Glenwood area
and 64 homes near Stringtown Roadare without power as of 2:40 p.m. Traffic camera down: The traffic camera at the junction of Highway 6 & 8 was down at 7 a.m. In fact, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com was struggling to function at all Thursday morning.
- The traffic camera has been restored.
Gales Creek Road closed between Stringtown and Balm Grove due to downed wires and trees.
- Update, 2:40 p.m.: Gales Creek Road has reopened, according to Washington County Land Use and Transportation
- Washington County has closed their facilities for the day.
- A previously scheduled county town hall expected to take place tonight in Hillsboro is now online-only.
- Severe weather shelter information can be found online.