Fire season to move to ‘moderate’ in ODF protected lands Thursday

The Oregon Department of Forestry said fire danger would be raised to “Moderate” (blue) in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA) region Thursday morning.

Fire season began June 14 in this area, and the entirety of Washington County remains under an earlier burn ban.

According to a statement from the ODF, all three weather zones across the region would be placed at “Moderate” at 1 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

That means:

-Campfires will only be allowed at designated camping sites

-Dispersed campfires will no longer be allowed

-Motorists traveling on forest roads are required to have a shovel and one gallon of water or a 2.5 lb. or larger ABC fire extinguisher

Industrial Fire Precaution levels (IFPL) across all three weather zones will remain at IFPL 1, with a 1-hour fire watch required.

The NWOFPA region includes much of the regions of Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, among other areas. It stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks and to Scappoose. Locations in and within 1/8 of a mile of the NWOFPA region are considered lands protected by the ODF.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191. Up-to-date recorded information on burning can also be found by dialing 503-325-7215.