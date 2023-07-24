Timber Road geotechnical analysis underway

The geotechnical evaluation of Timber Road to develop a potential repair is underway, the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said Thursday July 20.

Publishing a photo of heavy equipment atop the cracked roadway near the S-curves on Timber Road, the county reiterated that the evaluation is expected to be finished in September.

The evaluation process involves boring into the ground to find out how deep the landslide movement is. Soil samples will inform the county about the properties of the soil and groundwater, said Washington County LUT spokesperson Melissa De Lyser.

That evaluation of this beleaguered stretch of roadway will determine the fate of Timber Road, closed since March 6.

Once the evaluation is complete, the county anticipates it could be up to two years before a repair is started.

