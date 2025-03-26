News, Newsletter, Uncategorized

Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | March 26, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

March 26, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #2

Good afternoon, Gales Creek Journal readers!

I’m abandoning finishing some stories for inclusion in this week’s newsletter to instead get this out early with this important message:

Weird weather may be coming, including thunderstorms, huge hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Here’s a graphic from the Portland office of the National Weather Service. Stay safe out there!

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Oregon Department of Forestry sends firefighters to aid North Carolina in wildfire fight

The Oregon Department of Forestry dispatched a crew of 26 Oregon firefighters and two agency representatives to North Carolina to aid the state’s battle against several wildfires.

Man arrested on rape charges near Banks

A man living in rural Washington County was arrested on rape charges near Banks, and detectives say he allegedly assaulted victims in and near Banks, Forest Grove, and Beaverton.

Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks.

Column | 1925 in Gales Creek: A double ‘Fir Creek’ edition graces the newspaper

Column | 1925 in Gales Creek: A double ‘Fir Creek’ edition graces the newspaper in this week’s dispatches from history.

EVENTS

Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025

Thursday | March 27, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
  • Gales Creek Community Club meeting 6:30 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | March 28, 2025

  • ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Saturday | March 29, 2025

Sunday | March 30, 2025

Monday | March 31, 2025

That’s all for now; thanks for reading!

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

