Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #2

Weird weather may be coming, including thunderstorms, huge hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Here’s a graphic from the Portland office of the National Weather Service. Stay safe out there!

www.galescreekjournal.com Man arrested on rape charges near Banks A man living in rural Washington County was arrested on rape charges near Banks, and detectives say he allegedly assaulted victims in and near Banks, Forest Grove, and Beaverton. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks. Read more

EVENTS

Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025

Thursday | March 27, 2025

Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Gales Creek Community Club meeting 6:30 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | March 28, 2025

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Saturday | March 29, 2025

Sunday | March 30, 2025

Monday | March 31, 2025

Possible Hagg Lake 4000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake

