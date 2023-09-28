Gales Creek community events group meeting Thursday, September 28

A group of Gales Creek residents intending to bring back several community events that were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic will meet again Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gales Creek School library.

The group plans to aid the Gales Creek School Parent Teacher Organization in putting on this year’s Halloween Party next, and has launched an application process for vendors for the return of the annual Holiday Bazaar held at the Gales Creek School, and will be discussing both events and other pressing matters, according to Sheri Bagdonas, one of the driving forces behind the group.

Those interested in the bazaar can find vendor applications and rules and more details online or by calling or texting Sharon Parker at 503-332-7675.

The Gales Creek School is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.