Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation to outline Rural Conservation Program at online event

The Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosted virtually by a Forest Grove civic group Wednesday evening for an overview of the district’s efforts in rural Washington County.

According to a meeting notice for the event, TSWCD staffers Kristina Peterson and Tatiana Taylor will be leading the presentation.

“Their goal is to increase education and outreach for our Rural Conservation Program in CPO areas,” the notice read.

The district’s Rural Conservation Program is designed to aid rural property owners and managers in the county in a number of ways, from soil testing, to recommendations on irrigation, native plant species plantings, and more.

A full calendar of events geared toward anyone in rural Washington County managing any land large or small can be found online.

According to a meeting notice emailed by Washington County CPO 12F, the event, held virtually via Zoom, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join via Zoom or by dialing 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 816 0315 3991.

A full agenda for the event can be found online.