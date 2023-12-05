Forest Grove High School delayed two hours due to fire alarm ‘that can’t be turned off’

Students at the Forest Grove High School can go back to bed after the Forest Grove School District announced there would be a late start to the day.

“Due to a fire alarm that is unable to be turned off at Forest Grove High School, there will be a two hour delay to the start of school at FGHS. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the district said.

The district did not disclose why the alarm couldn’t be turned off.

Visit the district’s website and Facebook page for updates to the situation.

A bond passed by voters in 2022 will fund things like secure entrances, alarms, fire safety improvements, and security cameras at schools across the district.

It’s not the first time the district has struggled with an alarm issue; in 2013, the Forest Grove Police Department said that they responded to hundreds of false alarms at district facilities.